A 44-year-old man from Oxford was arrested for driving during revocation on Jan. 12.

Fremont Police reported that officers responded at about 6:35 p.m. to a property damage accident at 23rd Avenue North and Milton Street.

During an investigation, they learned that one of the drivers, Abel Navarro, didn’t have a valid driver’s license. As a result, he was placed under arrest and transported to the Dodge County booking center.