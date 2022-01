Fremont Police arrested a Tekamah man for second degree trespassing after a complaint on Jan. 22.

Police responded to the complaint at 3:19 p.m. in the 300 Block of West Jensen Street.

The caller stated that a person known to her as Dustin M. Sandeen, 30, had entered the residence after already being given a previous trespass warning not to return.

Police said the complaint was found to be valid and Sandeen was arrested.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0