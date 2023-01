Fremont Police officers responded to a disturbance at 6:35 p.m. Jan. 25 that was taking place in a vehicle, located in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Officers conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Scott Stigge, 59, of Fremont for driving during revocation and Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disturbing the peace, third-degree assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest – second offense, and disorderly conduct.