Fremont Police officers responded at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, April 15, to the 800 block of North Broad Street in reference to a public indecency and disturbing the peace complaint.

A press release stated the complaint was determined to be valid, resulting in the arrests of Leah M. Belmer, 29, and Daniel I. Smith, 35, both of Fremont, for public indecency and disturbing the peace.