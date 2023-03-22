Fremont Police officers responded at about 8:39 a.m. March 21 to the area of 23rd Street and Somers Avenue following a report of individuals physically abusing a dog.

A press release from FPD said officers had contact with Joshua J. Lytle, 29, and Dylan R. Downs, 20, both homeless, who were walking a dog. An investigation, including witness interviews and collecting video evidence of the incident, was conducted.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Lytle and Downs for cruelly mistreatment of an animal. Community Service Officers took the dog to a veterinarian for an assessment.