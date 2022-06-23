 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police arrest Valley man for domestic assault

  • Updated
  • 0

Fremont Police officers responded at 11:42 p.m. June 22 to the 1000 block of East 23rd Street for a disturbance.

An investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Drew C. Adair of Valley for domestic assault.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon welcomes first ever 'fully autonomous' warehouse robot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News