Police arrest Valley man for domestic assault

Fremont Police officers responded at 11:42 p.m. June 22 to the 1000 block of East 23rd Street for a disturbance.
An investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Drew C. Adair of Valley for domestic assault.
Fremont Police officers responded at 8:11 a.m. June 16 to the area of U.S. Highway 275 and Military Avenue exit in reference to a one-vehicle …
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:28 p.m. June 19 to a report of a possible break in to a business located at 35 W. Sixth St.
Fremont Police officers responded at 7:03 a.m. June 19 to the 300 block of West 10th Street in reference to an assault.
Fremont Police officers responded to a disturbance at 11:44 p.m. June 15 in the 200 block of West Military Avenue.
Fremont man arrested for child abuse
The complaint — filed by two shareholders in Superior Court of the State of Washington, where Costco is based — involves an undercover investigation into Lincoln Premium Poultry last year.
The 38-year-old man was driving north on County Road 800 at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he began to cross the railroad tracks near U.S. 6, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
Nebraska State Patrol was made aware that the 13-year-old girl might be driving through Nebraska in a Ford F-150 with a man. Troopers quickly located the vehicle and found the girl hiding inside.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 4:57 p.m. June 11 to the 100 block of South Platte Avenue for a physical assault.
Fremont Police officers responded at 9:25 p.m. June 12 to the 700 block of North Broad Street in reference to a physical disturbance.
