Police arrest Wahoo resident

At approximately 4:30 p.m., June 29, Raymond L. Stewart, 47, of Wahoo was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing after officers responded to a complaint at a residence in the 1200 block of north Pebble Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The resident there wanted Stewart to leave and he was made aware of this by officers. Stewart refused to leave and was arrested.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.