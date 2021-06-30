 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Wahoo resident
editor's pick top story

Police arrest Wahoo resident

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 4:30 p.m., June 29, Raymond L. Stewart, 47, of Wahoo was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing after officers responded to a complaint at a residence in the 1200 block of north Pebble Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The resident there wanted Stewart to leave and he was made aware of this by officers. Stewart refused to leave and was arrested.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Counselors help families in Fla. building search

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News