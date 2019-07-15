At approximately 4:15 p.m. on July 9 the Fremont Police Department arrested Abel G. Ortiz, 28, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a complaint at a residence in the 1000 block of east Ninth Street.
Ortiz was accused of being intoxicated and making threats to other persons in the residence. After officers’ arrived Ortiz used profanity in front of others and refused officers’ requests to stop. He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.
During the arrest process he refused to comply with officers’ requests to place his hands behind his back, causing struggle, and he refused to get into a patrol cruiser. Officers were eventually able to get him into a cruiser and he was then taken to jail at the Dodge County jail.