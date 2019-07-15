At approximately 10:30 Saturday night the Fremont Police Department arrested Jose Cruz, 25, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 500 block of west Fifth Street.
Cruz was observed driving a motor vehicle without headlights. He showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and was arrested.
He was also charged with driving without an operator’s license, driving without headlights and child abuse/neglect because a 17-year-old minor was in the car with him.