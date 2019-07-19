At approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning, the Fremont Police Department arrested Ronald L. Booze, 54, of Beemer on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 800 block of east 23rd Street.
Booze was operating a motor vehicle that was observed driving without headlights and it was later learned his license was suspended with prior convictions and he was arrested. A search of the car following his arrest yielded a knife with a length of 8.5 inches between the driver seat and center console.
Booze was charged with driving during suspension, possession of a deadly weapon by a felon/fugitive, no proof of insurance and driving without headlights.