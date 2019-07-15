At approximately 10:55 Saturday morning the Fremont Police Department arrested Ross R. Mann, 38, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace following a complaint of a partially nude man in the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of north Maple Street.
Mann did not reside at the residence. When officers arrived they had contact with Mann who was naked below the waist and he was behaving in a manner consistent with someone who was under the influence of some type of intoxicant.