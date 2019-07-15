The Fremont Police Department responded to three reports of theft on Thursday.
At approximately 7:05 a.m. a theft complaint was made at a residence in the 1000 block of Ohio Street. The complainant said that her vehicle was parked in front of her residence overnight and someone entered the vehicle and took property including an ignition key to the car, various tools and a headset.
Total value of the stolen property is approximately $300. It is not certain if the car was locked or unlocked.
At approximately 8:40 a.m. a burglary was reported at a business in the 1800 block of east Military Avenue.
An unknown person entered the business by forcibly opening a rear door and once inside took cash and 2 computer bags. Total value of the stolen property is approximately $400.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. a theft complaint was made at a residence in the 2600 block of Oregon Avenue. The complainant said that her vehicle was parked and unlocked in front of her residence and someone entered the vehicle and took an ignition key to the car as well as some loose change. Estimated loss of the stolen property is $100.