At approximately 7:50 p.m. on July 9 the Fremont Police Department arrested Hilary N. Sayers, 26, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct and Second Degree Criminal Trespassing following a complaint at a residence in the 1000 block of east 10th Street.
Sayers is accused of refusing to leave the residence at the request of both the residence owners and officers who responded to the complaint. Sayers was argumentative with officers and yelling in public in front of bystanders and was arrested.