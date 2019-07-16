At approximately 5:15 Monday evening the Fremont Police Department arrested Robin R. Hostetler, 54, of Ames on suspicion of Driving under the Influence of Alcohol following a complaint of an impaired driver in the 2500 block of north Kansas Avenue.
It was reported that Hostetler was driving off of the roadway and had struck several trash cans. A description of the Hostetler’s car was provided and a traffic stop was conducted.
She showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and was arrested. She was also charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident as at least one trash can had sustained minor damage.