At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Mona Jones, 60, of Omaha on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of north Ridge Road.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Jones was stopped after she was observed operating a motor vehicle and driving on the sidewalk. Following an investigation, she was arrested. She was also charged with careless driving, no operator’s license and no valid registration.