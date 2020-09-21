Police Briefs (copy)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, 09/19/2020, at approximately 1:45AM, Carlos A. Martinez, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of 3rd degree assault following a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of east 11th Street. He is accused of entering the home and assaulting a woman there. He was also charged with criminal mischief for breaking the woman’s cell-phone, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace and stalking.

*On Saturday, 09/19/2020, at approximately 1:00PM, Elena L. Blackford, 30, of Valley, NE was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine, following a traffic stop near highway 275 on east 23rd Street. She was also charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

*On Saturday 09/19/2020, at approximately 6:30PM, William Arita-Cruz, 20, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of child neglect after a child in his custody was found wandering alone in the 1300 block of north Pebble Street.

*On Sunday 09/20/2020, at approximately 11:55PM, Jacob L. Kohout, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the police after officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of north Logan Street where it was reported that people were looking into cars. Officers arriving at the scene saw Kohout and attempted to speak to him but he fled on a bicycle, ignoring officers’ commands to stop. After a brief foot chase he was taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search yielded a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana. Kohout was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

