Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 2:10 a.m. June 15, Domingo Perez-Pablo, 46, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 800 block of north D Street, Fremont Police reported.