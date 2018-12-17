The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents to be aware while pumping gas after finding a credit card skimmer at Quick Pik on Friday.
The department was notified of a “payment card scanning device (credit card skimmer)” inside of a gas pump at Quick Pik gas station located at 1156 W. 23rd Street at approximately 1 p.m. on Dec. 14.
After responding to the notification, FPD officers found the device and removed it.
According to Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott, the skimmer was found after a clerk at the station recognized that a tamper-proof seal on one of the pump had been broken—revealing the word “void”.
The incident is currently under investigation, and FPD reminds local residents to be aware that there may be more of the devices at other locations locally.
“We would like all citizens to be aware that there may be more of these devices at other locations,” Elliott said.
FPD also offered several tips to avoid being taken advantage of by a card skimmer.
- If possible, pay inside of the establishment rather than at the pump.
- Try to use a pump that is close to the establishment.
- Use a credit card instead of a debit card.
- Check your bank account and credit card account online every day to look for illegal activity.
- Look at the pumps to see if any integrity tape or seal is broken or damaged. If so, do not use that pump and make an employee aware of the situation.
Elliott concluded by saying there is no foolproof way to avoid credit card skimmers, but following the tips above can minimize the risk of becoming a victim.
If you feel you have become the victim of a credit card skimmer contact your financial institution immediately and then contact the Fremont Police at 402-727-2677.