Fremont Police officers had contact with occupants of a vehicle at about 7:48 a.m. Sunday, March 12, in the 300 block of South M Street.

A press release states drugs were located, resulting in Ethan C. Herth, 20, of Fremont being jailed for possession of a controlled substance.

Darren A. Fischer, 21, of Fremont was cited and released for possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.