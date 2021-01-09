Police: Fremont man arrested in stabbing death of child

Alexander Hernandez, 19, of Fremont was arrested Friday night in in the stabbing death of a 4-month-old child in a residence in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue.

Hernandez is charged with First Degree Murder, a Class 1A felony, use of a weapon to commit a felony, Class 2 felony, and committing child abuse intentionally resulting in death, a Class B felony.

Fremont Police were dispatched at about 9:35 p.m., Jan. 8 to a report of an unconscious child at the Missouri Avenue residence in Fremont.

Before arriving at the scene, officers learned a person at the scene, later identified as Hernandez, had a knife. Officers arrived and learned the child had been stabbed.

The child was taken to Methodist Fremont Health, where the child later was pronounced dead.

Hernandez was taken into custody. Investigators learned that Hernandez was seen stabbing the child by another person in the home, Fremont Police reported. The witness grappled with Hernandez and was able to get the knife away from Hernandez.

At about this time, officers arrived and took Hernandez into custody.

This incident was investigated by the Fremont Police Department, The Fremont Police Detective Bureau, The Three Corps Drug Task Force and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

