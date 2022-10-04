Police investigate alleged child enticement incident

Fremont Police are investigating an alleged child enticement and suspicious situation reported to them on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. when a bus dropped off a young student at Linden Elementary School, 735 W. Linden Ave.

The student began walking and was near Keene Avenue, when they walked by a parked black vehicle with tinted windows.

Two Hispanic males exited the vehicle and asked the child if they wanted some smoke.

The student ran and heard the car accelerate rapidly from the area.

Police said the student described one man as taller with messy braided hair and a rose tattoo on his face and the other as a shorter man with frizzy hair and a tear drop tattoo.

Both men were thought to be in their 30s, wearing all black with black bandannas wrapped around their heads.

The vehicle was described as a 4-door black vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or something similar with rust on the wheel wells.

No other information is known about the men or their vehicle. No other information is available at this time.

People are looking for information on the case which may help us determine who these men are.

Anyone with information may contact Crimestoppers at 402-727-4002 and refer to case number, 4670.