Police investigate car/bike accident

A 58-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to Omaha after a Tuesday night accident in Fremont.

Fremont Police and Fremont Fire and Rescue personnel responded to an accident involving a car and bicycle at 7:50 p.m. near South Broad Street and Shuster Ranch Road.

Police said the investigation showed the man was riding a bicycle north on Broad Street in the northbound lane when he was struck from behind by a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee. That vehicle also was traveling north on Broad Street in the north bound lane.

The bicyclist sustained head injuries and ultimately was flown to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

His condition is not known at this time.

The driver of the jeep, an 86-year-old man, was not injured. Damages to his jeep are estimated at $1,000.

No charges have been filed at this time and the accident remains under investigation. The Fremont Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are conducting the accident investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0