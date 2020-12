At approximately 4:35 p.m., Dec. 28, a criminal mischief complaint was made at a business in the 800 block of south Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

A 2012 GMC Yukon that was parked in the business parking lot sustained damage to the hood.

It is not certain what caused the damage but it is believed to have occurred between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Estimated dollar amount of the damage is $300.