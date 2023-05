Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 6:48 p.m. Sunday, May 14, to a business in the 1000 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a $100 bill being left underneath the windshield wiper of a vehicle.

A press release said the $100 bill was determined to be fake and had the marking of “For Motion Picture Use Only” printed on it. No other suspicious activity was noted pertaining to the fake bill.