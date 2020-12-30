Police investigate hit-and-run accident

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Dec. 28, a hit-and-run property damage accident occurred in the 2300 block of north Luther Road, Fremont Police reported.

A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was being driven south on Luther Road and was stopped in traffic in the intersection of 23rd Avenue north.

A second vehicle, traveling west on 23rd Avenue north, violated a stop sign and struck the rear of the Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver of the second car then fled the scene. The second car was described as possibly being a silver Ford Escort. Damage to the Equinox is estimated at $1,000.

