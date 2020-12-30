 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate hit-and-run accident
editor's pick alert top story

Police investigate hit-and-run accident

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Dec. 28, a hit-and-run property damage accident occurred in the 2300 block of north Luther Road, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was being driven south on Luther Road and was stopped in traffic in the intersection of 23rd Avenue north.

A second vehicle, traveling west on 23rd Avenue north, violated a stop sign and struck the rear of the Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver of the second car then fled the scene. The second car was described as possibly being a silver Ford Escort. Damage to the Equinox is estimated at $1,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News