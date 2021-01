At approximately 8:35 a.m. Jan. 9, a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a residence in the 300 block of north K Street.

It was reported that a 2005 Acura was parked and unoccupied on the street when it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information, Fremont Police said. Estimated damage to the Acura is $3,000.