Police investigate indecent exposure report
  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 5 p.m. Jan. 6, an indecent exposure incident was reported to Fremont Police.

It was reported that a 12-year-old female was walking in the 500 block of Howard Street when an older man, believed to be in his 70s and driving a pickup truck, stopped and asked her for directions.

When the girl approached the truck to talk to the man she saw his genitals were exposed.

The pickup is described as a Chevrolet or Ford model and the man is described as old with gray hair. No other descriptive information on the vehicle or the man was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677.

