Police investigate theft of coins
Police investigate theft of coins

Police News

At approximately 6:55 p.m., Jan. 7, a theft was reported at a residence in the 700 block of west Military Avenue, Fremont Police said.

Reported stolen were silver coins that had been delivered and left in the mailbox. Estimated loss is $800.

