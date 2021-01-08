Police investigate theft of coins

At approximately 6:55 p.m., Jan. 7, a theft was reported at a residence in the 700 block of west Military Avenue, Fremont Police said.
Reported stolen were silver coins that had been delivered and left in the mailbox. Estimated loss is $800.
