Police investigate vehicle damage

At approximately 12:40 p.m., June 1, a damage to property complaint was made at a residence in the 400 block of north Downing Street, Fremont Police reported.
Reported damaged were two vehicles that had been parked and unoccupied in front of the residence overnight. It appears someone “keyed” the driver’s side of both vehicles, causing an estimated $700 in damage.
