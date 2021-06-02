 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate vehicle damage
editor's pick top story

Police investigate vehicle damage

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 12:40 p.m., June 1, a damage to property complaint was made at a residence in the 400 block of north Downing Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reported damaged were two vehicles that had been parked and unoccupied in front of the residence overnight. It appears someone “keyed” the driver’s side of both vehicles, causing an estimated $700 in damage.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News