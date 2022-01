Fremont Police investigated criminal mischief to a parked vehicle at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 600 block of west Ninth Street.

The driver's side front tire was punctured and the driver mirror was broken off.

Police said it is believed the incident took place between 5:45 p.m. Jan. 17 and 11:15 a.m. Jan. 18. Estimated loss is $350.

