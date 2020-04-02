Police list changes due to coronavirus

The Fremont Police Department is working to keep officers and the public safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the city’s plan in response to the virus, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said the department has changed the way it handles some calls. The intent is to reduce interaction between officers and the public to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
He asks for the public’s patience.
“We’d ask the public to understand the situation,” Elliott said. “The goal is to keep the police officers and the public as healthy as possible so that we don’t have all the police officers sick at one time.”
Elliott said he anticipates some officers will get sick and the department wants to make sure it’s still able to provide basic emergency services when necessary.
“The goal behind this is keep the officers safe and to do this we ask the patience of the public in dealing with this because some things may take a little longer,” he added.
Changes include:
How reports are handled.
- Most calls for thefts, fraud and criminal mischief will be handled over the phone.
“If you had your lawn mower stolen out of your garage, we used to send a police officer out there to take the report and talk to you face to face,” Elliott said. “We don’t do that anymore. The officer makes the same report as if an officer responded to the scene.
“Unless it is a felony crime, we’re not going to send somebody out there to process physical evidence,” he said. “By and large, misdemeanor crimes are going to be handled over the phone.”
How property damage accidents are handled.
- The department is not responding to property damage accidents on private property, such as a grocery store parking lot. Drivers are encouraged to exchange information and contact their insurance agents. It’s up to them if they take photos with their phones.
At this point, police will respond if an accident occurs on public property like a street, alleyway or intersection.
Other services.
- Police are no longer escorting funeral processions or doing fingerprinting.
“But by and large, we’re still responding to most calls,” Elliott said.
The changes occurred after a planning process.
Elliott said the City of Fremont developed a plan to deal with the response to the virus.
Each department, including police, was required to come up with its own plan.
Plans deal with four levels—ranging from least to most severe.
The entire city is at Level 2 Yellow, which involves minimal impact to city services.
If the coronavirus continues to spread as predicted and the city moves to a Level 3 Orange, services will be affected and many non-essential services will be temporarily discontinued, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton said in a prepared statement.
In the meantime, officers have been issued protective gear including N95 masks, hand sanitizer and safety glasses.
“Now during Level 2 it’s still optional for officers to make their own discretion, but as we move up to Level 3, which I assume will occur in the future at some point, then wearing that protective gear will become mandatory,” Elliott said.
The officers also have high-level protective gear such as full-body suits and gas masks, which they could wear if needed.
“All of the officers on the department are issued hazardous material gear, which if in an event of a train derailment or something where a toxic chemical is released into the air, the officers are issued gas masks and Tyvex (full-body protective) suits, rubber gloves, gauntlets, and boots so they can still respond to the situations,” Elliott said. “And while that stuff is really meant for chemicals, it can be used in these types of situations, if the situation warranted it.”
Elliott said the number of calls hasn’t increased or decreased. The calls have just changed.
When schools are open, more traffic accidents occur during the morning and afternoon. Police are called to schools for various issues.
“We’re not responding to those, because the schools are closed,” Elliott said. “However, because the kids are at home, the issues don’t go away. We end up responding to those types of calls at different locations.”
Calls generally involve family issues, welfare checks, children not being cared for or children who are out of control.
Elliott said the department has not seen an increase in domestic disturbances.
“We would anticipate that there is the potential for more domestic assault-type calls to come in especially if people are cooped up in their homes,” he said.
Elliott believes most people are trying to do what they can to make the best of the situation and help others.
“But the longer this goes on—it’s human nature—that tends to wear off. People start to get on each other’s nerves and stuff happens and that’s what we’re here for,” he said.
Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge, said in March the agency would continue to provide 24-hour crisis intervention services, providing as many as possible over the phone.
Advocates can be reached through the 24-hour crisis line at 402-727-7777 or 1-888-721-4340.
Individuals can email The Bridge at info@bridgefromviolence.com or send the agency a message via Facebook.
