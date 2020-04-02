Police list changes due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Fremont Police Department is working to keep officers and the public safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the city’s plan in response to the virus, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said the department has changed the way it handles some calls. The intent is to reduce interaction between officers and the public to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.

He asks for the public’s patience.

“We’d ask the public to understand the situation,” Elliott said. “The goal is to keep the police officers and the public as healthy as possible so that we don’t have all the police officers sick at one time.”

Elliott said he anticipates some officers will get sick and the department wants to make sure it’s still able to provide basic emergency services when necessary.

“The goal behind this is keep the officers safe and to do this we ask the patience of the public in dealing with this because some things may take a little longer,” he added.

Changes include:

How reports are handled.

Most calls for thefts, fraud and criminal mischief will be handled over the phone.