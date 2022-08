Fremont Police officers were investigating a parking issue on Aug. 1 in the 1700 block of West 16th Street in Fremont.

While investigating the parking issue, the registered owner, James W. Leeper, 47, of Fremont, arrived on scene.

During the investigation the officers located controlled substances. Leeper was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Alprazolam) and transported to the Dodge County Booking Center.