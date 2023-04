Fremont Police officers had contact with Tammie M. Stuart, 51, of Fremont at about 2:46 a.m. April 4 in the 300 block of West 23rd Street.

She had previously been given a trespass notice not to be on the property, a press release said.

Stuart was arrested, at which time drugs were located. She was charged with second-degree trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing government operations.