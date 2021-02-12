Police looking for stolen vehicle

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Feb. 11, a vehicle was reported stolen at a residence in the 300 block of west Sixth Street, Fremont Police said.

Reported stolen is a blue 2006 Volkswagen Passat, Nebraska License Plate 5-A2495. The vehicle was parked outside of a residence and is believed to have been stolen between 12:01 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. Estimated value is $1900.