Police make arrest after chase
Police make arrest after chase

Police News

At approximately 4:20 a.m., Dec. 31, Tyler R. Finney, 27, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft after officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle parked in the roadway in the 1300 block of north Bell Street.

Fremont Police reported that an officer arrived and observed a white Dodge pickup sitting in the middle of Linden Avenue. A check of the license plate showed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Lincoln.

As the officer stepped out of his cruiser to approach the pickup, it suddenly sped away traveling west across Bell Street.

The pickup jumped a curb and struck a fence around a nearby residence.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and took the driver, Finney, into custody.

It was found that Finney’s license was suspended and he was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Finney was additionally charged with driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pickup that Finney was driving did not sustain any damage in the collision with the fence. Damage to the fence is estimated at $500.

