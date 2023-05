A hit-and-run accident that occurred at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in the area of Linden and Keene avenues was investigated by Fremont Police officers.

The officers’ investigation resulted in the arrest of Salome Juarez Castro, 24, of Fremont for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving during revocation and no proof of insurance, a FPD press release said.