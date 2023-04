Fremont Police officers responded at about 10:38 p.m. April 3 to a shoplifting complaint in the 400 block of West 23rd Street.

A press release stated the person involved in the incident had left the scene but was located by officers.

An investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Rexie J. Welsh, 19, of Fremont for false reporting, theft by shoplifting and minor in possession of alcohol.