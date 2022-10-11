 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police make arrest following trespassing complaint

Fremont Police officers responded at about 7:37 p.m. Oct. 7 to the 1000 block of North Morrell Street for a trespassing complaint.

The complaint resulted in the arrest of Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disorderly conduct.

