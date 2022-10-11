Police make arrest following trespassing complaint

Fremont Police officers responded at about 7:37 p.m. Oct. 7 to the 1000 block of North Morrell Street for a trespassing complaint.
The complaint resulted in the arrest of Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disorderly conduct.
Fremont Police officers were called on Oct. 6 to the area of Jefferson Road and Empire Avenue on two separate occasions in reference to disturbances.
Fremont Police officers responded to an open 911 call at about 2:01 p.m. Oct. 6, resulting in them locating a disturbance in the area of 10th …
Fremont woman arrested for child abuse
Fremont Police officers investigated a personal injury accident shortly after midnight on Oct. 9 at Broad and Cloverly streets.
Fremont Police officers conducted a welfare check on Oct. 10 at a residence in the 100 block of North Pebble Street.
