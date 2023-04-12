Fremont Police officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, to a business in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street for a shoplifting complaint.
An investigation was conducted, a press release said, which resulted in the arrest of Tracy L. Lockett, 53, for shoplifting.
