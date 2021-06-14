Police make DUI arrest

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 4:15 a.m., June 13, Tavaris T. Marshall, 28, of Concord, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence after officers were dispatched to a complaint of a man sleeping in a running vehicle in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.
