Police make DUI arrest
editor's pick top story

Police make DUI arrest

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 4:15 a.m., June 13, Tavaris T. Marshall, 28, of Concord, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence after officers were dispatched to a complaint of a man sleeping in a running vehicle in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

