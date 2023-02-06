Fremont Police officers were dispatched Feb. 6 to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance.

A press release stated officers observed two male individuals physically fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After the two individuals were separated officers identified the individuals and both were arrested.

Harry Armstrong, 26, of Fremont and Kaier Benedictos, 38, of Storm Lake, Iowa, were both charged with third-degree assault, disturbing the peace and quiet, and obstructing a police officer. Both were transported to the Dodge County Booking Center.