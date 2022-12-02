Police make two arrests following physical disturbance

Fremont Police officers responded at 10:49 p.m. Dec. 1 to the 700 block of North Broad Street in reference to a physical disturbance.

An investigation was completed, resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third degree-assault on an officer.

Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont was arrested for resisting arrest, assault of a public safety officer with bodily fluid, third-degree assault by mutual consent, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.