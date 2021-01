At approximately 4 p.m., Jan. 8, Dillon C. Dahl, 32, of Fremont was charged with theft by receiving stolen property following a theft complaint in the 400 block of north Main Street.

Dahl is accused of being in possession of items that were stolen from another individual, Fremont Police said. Dahl claimed the items were given to him by a third person but would not identify who that person is.