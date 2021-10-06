Police: Man resisted arrest

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order at a residence in the 400 block of south William Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Verbeek was seen at the residence by a former acquaintance from whom Verbeek is prohibited from contacting.
When officers arrived they saw Verbeek running from the scene. He was apprehended and struggled with officers as they attempted to take him into custody. He was additionally charged on suspicion of disturbing the peace, obstruction/flight to avoid arrest and resisting arrest.
