Police probe home burglary

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Sept. 25, a burglary was reported at a residence in the 1700 block of north Union Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
At approximately 9:30 a.m. the homeowner returned home and found a side door standing open.
The resident found miscellaneous items broken or strewn about inside the residence. A package that had been delivered by Amazon was also missing. At this time it is unknown what exactly was taken or damaged.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.