Police probe home burglary
Police News

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Sept. 25, a burglary was reported at a residence in the 1700 block of north Union Street, Fremont Police reported.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. the homeowner returned home and found a side door standing open.

The resident found miscellaneous items broken or strewn about inside the residence. A package that had been delivered by Amazon was also missing. At this time it is unknown what exactly was taken or damaged.

