Police probe property damage
Police probe property damage

Police News

At approximately 3 p.m., June 30, a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a business in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue.

A 2016 Cadillac XTS LU was parked and unoccupied when it was struck by another vehicle, Fremont Police reported. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information. Damage to the Cadillac is estimated at $500.

