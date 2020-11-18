Police probe shoplifting case

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 2:35 p.m. Nov. 16, Angelique M. Allen, 25, of Fremont and Ashley C. Anthony, 24, also of Fremont were cited on suspicion of theft by shoplifting following a complaint at a business in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue North.
They are accused of failing to pay for merchandise jewelry and clothes, Fremont Police reported. Estimated dollar amount of the items is $125.
