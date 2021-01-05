Police probe stolen vehicle complaint

At approximately 11 p.m., Jan. 4, a stolen vehicle complaint was made at a residence in the 2100 block of Hickory Lane, Fremont Police said.
Reported stolen was a silver colored 2014 Silver Kia Optima. Estimated loss is $2,000.
