Wallet stolen from vehicle

At approximately 3:15 p.m., March 8, a theft complaint was made at a residence in the 700 block of east 2nd Street, Fremont Police said.

Reported stolen were a wallet containing various pieces of personal identification. The wallet was left in an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside of the residence. Estimated loss is $10.

Police probe tire slashing

At approximately 6:40 a.m., March 8, it was reported that several parked vehicles, located within the same vicinity, were damaged as a result of someone “slashing” the tires of the vehicles, Fremont Police reported.

In all, 10 vehicles with such damage were located between the 1000 block of north I Street and the 300 block of west 10th Street. Ten tires were damaged. Estimated loss is $2,000.

