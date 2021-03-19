 Skip to main content
Police probe toolbox theft
Police News

At approximately 4:15 p.m. March 18, a shoplifting complaint was made at a business in the 1800 block of east 23rd Avenue north, Fremont Police said.

Reported stolen was a Milwaukee brand 4-tool combo toolbox containing power tools including a hammer drill/driver, an impact driver, a hackzall and a lithium battery and charger.

The value of the items is approximately $800. The suspect is described as an Hispanic male driving a gold-colored Chevrolet pickup. A store employee obtained the license plate number of the pickup, WJJ018, and the license plate was reported stolen out of Omaha.

_ Tribune staff

