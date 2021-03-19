Police probe toolbox theft

At approximately 4:15 p.m. March 18, a shoplifting complaint was made at a business in the 1800 block of east 23rd Avenue north, Fremont Police said.

The value of the items is approximately $800. The suspect is described as an Hispanic male driving a gold-colored Chevrolet pickup. A store employee obtained the license plate number of the pickup, WJJ018, and the license plate was reported stolen out of Omaha.